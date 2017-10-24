The office of the Public Protector has poked holes in President Jacob Zuma’s assertion that the former incumbent‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ “dictated” to Zuma that he appoint a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Zuma’s advocate‚ Ismail Semenya‚ had argued in the high court in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday that Madonsela encroached on executive authority in directing Zuma to appoint the commission‚ saying this amounted to dictating to the president to do what the constitution empowered only him to do.

But counsel acting for the Public Protector‚ Advocate Vincent Maleka‚ said this interpretation was "oppressive" to the values of the constitution.

He said Madonsela’s remedial actions only required Zuma to fulfil his constitutional responsibility under section 84 of the constitution.

“…secondly‚ we will show that [Zuma] has a constitutional obligation to assist the Public Protector to take a remedial action that is effective‚ because the court would know that under [the constitution] all organs of state‚ including the president‚ have a constitutional obligation to assist the Public Protector and ensure that her functions and remedial actions are effective.