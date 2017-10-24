Politics

SIU to probe Alfred Nzo municipality irregularties

24 October 2017 - 08:31 By Petru Saal
District mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu.
District mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu.
Image: Daily Dispatch

In his speech‚ Mehlomakhulu said the district only received R5-million for the current financial year‚ R3-million less than what they received for the 2016-17 financial year.

This money is used to improve energy efficiency in municipalities.

The municipality had also set aside R21-million for repairs and maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure‚ the mayor said.

Most read

  1. SIU to probe Alfred Nzo municipality irregularties Politics
  2. Zuma denies Russian rendezvous Politics
  3. Zuma challenges public protector’s recommendation on state capture report Politics
  4. Putin had no influence in Zuma cabinet reshuffle: Russian embassy Politics
  5. What's up isn't a conspiracy, just WhatsApp: BLF Politics

Latest Videos

Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
'I regret not taking him to the police': #CoffinAssault convict
X