SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande says President Jacob Zuma must step down because he is the biggest problem in the Tripartite Alliance.

"He must go because he is the single biggest problem in the African National Congress‚ in our alliance and in the country‚" Nzimande told Radio 702 on Monday evening.

"As the SACP has rightly said‚ President Zuma is a desperate man who is engaging in desperate actions."

Nzimande said the SACP would not have supported Zuma if it had known his actions would cause "turmoil" in the country.

"Had we known the things we know now‚ that our country would be mortgaged to an immigrant Indian family‚ the Guptas‚ we would not have supported him‚" Nzimande said.