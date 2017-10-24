If police minister Fikile Mbalula wants the army deployed to Cape Town and Johannesburg‚ the only man who can authorise it doesn’t know about it.

On Tuesday‚ spokesperson for the presidency Bongani Ngqulunga told TimesLIVE that the president's office had not received any request to move the army into crime-ridden areas of the country’s two largest cities.

This despite Mbalula previously stating that he wanted the deployment signed off as early as last week‚ and for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the police in combating crime in Gauteng and Western Cape.

