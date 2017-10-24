Zuma's powers not absolute: EFF

“The remedial action of the Public Protector has not removed the powers to appoint but the context of the exercise of that power is constrained. In other words he is not entitled to exercise that power where the outcome will be irrational. He is not entitled to exercise that power when the outcome of that exercise of that power will be to infringe the Bill of Rights‚” Ngcukaitobi said.

He said all these constraints factored in or served to neutralise the exercise of the power by the president‚ saying he must appoint the commission of inquiry only in a way that would be consistent with the principle of legality.

Ngcukaitobi said Zuma must also exercise this power only in a way that would be consistent with the Bill of Rights and that the other constraint was about the constitutional architecture.

“He must do it in the context of the powers of other entities that are provided for in the constitution. In this case he may not take action that will infringe the powers of the Public Protector under section 181 (of the Constitution) or section 182 for that matter. In fact under section 181 he is under the positive obligation to support and protect and assist the public protector in the discharge of her own functions‚” he said.