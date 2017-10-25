Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has made changes to his executive council‚ which sees five MECs swopping positions while five remain in their posts.

In a statement‚ Mathabatha said he had decided to effect the changes following the assessment of the performance of the provincial government in carrying out its constitutional mandate over the past two and a half years.

The MECs of health‚ Dr Phophi Ramathuba‚ economic development‚ environment and tourism‚ Seaparo Sekwati‚ sports‚ arts and culture‚ Onnica Moloi‚ education‚ Ishmael Kgetjepe‚ and Treasury‚ Rob Tooley‚ retained their positions.

However‚ Nandi Ndalane was moved from transport and community safety and is now public works‚ roads and infrastructure MEC.

Former public works‚ roads and infrastructure MEC Jerry Ndou is now MEC for cooperative governance‚ human settlement and traditional affairs.

Makoma Makhurupetje has been moved from cooperative governance to transport and community safety

Joyce Mashamba was moved from social development to agriculture and rural development.

Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana has been moved from agriculture to social development.

Mathabatha said he trusted these changes‚ which take place with immediate effect‚ would add the necessary value in the improvement of the lives of the people in the province.