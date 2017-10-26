ANC uses bulk to drown Public Protector inquiry

The ANC used its majority in parliament's portfolio committee on justice yesterday to halt the inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

In one of the most ill-tempered and partisan committee sittings since the Nkandla inquiry, committee chairman Mathole Motshekga (ANC) upheld every point of order raised by the governing party and overruled every point of order raised by the opposition.

The committee was dealing with a referral from speaker Baleka Mbete of an assertion by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen that Mkhwebane was unfit to be public protector.

This was after a judge found she had overreached her powers when she ordered the mandate of the Reserve Bank to be changed and instructed the portfolio committee (which does not have the power) to change the constitution accordingly.