De Lille: ‘I have enough money. I don't steal money from anyone’

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has come out guns blazing against her detractors‚ saying she had enough money and had not stolen from the city.

This came after her opening speech at the city’s council meeting was delayed by almost two hours. This is because the ANC demanded that she should not address the sitting as she had yet to clarify the money spent on security at her private home.

“I have got enough money. I am not in business like others who are in business and in politics‚ I have got enough money. I don’t need a cent‚ in fact I have been thinking of lending some money to the city at a low interest rate to deal with the water‚” said an angry De Lille on Thursday.

“I will lend money to the City of Cape Town at a very low interest rate so that we deal with the water crisis‚ this is what I am prepared to do. I don’t need money from anybody and I don’t steal money from anyone.”