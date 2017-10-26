Five accused of robbing Jackson Mthembu appear in court

Five men accused of robbing ANC MP Jackson Mthembu in 2014 will wait until next year for their trial to begin in the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court.

Ayanda Fanyana Nkosi‚ 23‚ Vuyisile Daniel Ncabe‚ 23‚ Sifiso Howard Mthimunye‚ 23‚ Makhosonke Joseph Mothapo‚ 23 and Jerry Vuyo Rayi‚ 24‚ are accused of robbing Mthembu and another man.

They appeared in the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court today.

The group faces two counts of robbery and one of attempted murder.

Mthembu was withdrawing money at an ATM in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga when the men pounced on him. He allegedly turned to face his attackers and tried to disarm one of them.