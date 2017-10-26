Five accused of robbing Jackson Mthembu appear in court
Five men accused of robbing ANC MP Jackson Mthembu in 2014 will wait until next year for their trial to begin in the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court.
Ayanda Fanyana Nkosi‚ 23‚ Vuyisile Daniel Ncabe‚ 23‚ Sifiso Howard Mthimunye‚ 23‚ Makhosonke Joseph Mothapo‚ 23 and Jerry Vuyo Rayi‚ 24‚ are accused of robbing Mthembu and another man.
They appeared in the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court today.
The group faces two counts of robbery and one of attempted murder.
Mthembu was withdrawing money at an ATM in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga when the men pounced on him. He allegedly turned to face his attackers and tried to disarm one of them.
Mthembu was shot in the chin and chest in the process.
Mthembu was robbed of two cellphones‚ a handbag and car keys.
Another man who was travelling with Mthembu was also robbed of his cellphone.
The matter was postponed because witnesses were not available to testify earlier today.
Defence lawyers objected to one of the witnesses who was present to testify because she did not make a written statement.
Prosecutor Francois Brandt apologised for the postponement saying it was a mistake on his part.
“The state acknowledges the (delay). It is my own mistake that I did not secure the statements‚” he said.
Magistrate Merlene Greyvenstein was not happy with the delay‚ saying she was under pressure to conclude the matter.
“This is very disturbing and very frustrating... This is one matter I am under pressure to finish. I have to report to the Judge President (about the progress)‚” she said.
