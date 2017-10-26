Gigaba lashes SOEs, but another SAA soft landing

State-owned entities present a major fiscal risk to the economy, but two of them - SAA and the SA Post Office - will receive R8.5-billion in government funding, putting South Africa's carefully maintained expenditure ceiling at risk of a R3.9-billion breach.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced in his medium-term Budget policy statement on Wednesday that SAA would receive a further R4.8-billion, in addition to the R5.2-billion it received earlier this year.

This brings the total bailout of SAA to R10-billion in this financial year alone.

This is on top of the many other billions it has received from the government as it struggles to stay afloat on its own.

The financially troubled SA Post Office has also been allocated a cash injection of R3.7- billion as part of Gigaba's adjustments to the national budget presented by his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, in February.