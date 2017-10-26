Paying off debt is crippling SA

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that the gross national debt will shoot up to R3.4-trillion, or 60% of GDP, by 2020 as the government is forced to borrow more to fund policy implementation.

Presenting his medium-term Budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, Gigaba painted a grim picture of the state of the country's public purse, stating that the government was facing a budget deficit of R50.8-billion next year, which was projected to rise to R89.4-billion by 2020.

Gigaba said the government was faced with difficult choices in the next three years because the economy was expected to grow by only 1.2% next year before peaking at a modest 1.9% in 2020, allowing little growth in the tax revenue base.

Tax revenue was projected to be R1.4-trillion next year, rising to R1.7-trillion by 2020, but government expenditure was expected to rise to R1.9-trillion in 2020, leaving a budget deficit of just over R225-billion.

This means the government will, in the next three years, be forced to borrow more money to fund its spending plans, which would push the gross national debt to 60% of GDP, or R3.4-trillion by 2021.