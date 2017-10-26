Multinational software company SAP is collaborating with American authorities responsible for enforcing the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act after being "humbled" by an investigation into its South African business.

"To date‚ the investigation has ... uncovered indications of misconduct in issues relating to the management of Gupta-related third parties‚" SAP said in a statement on Thursday.

Apart from its voluntary disclosure to US authorities‚ the company has announced it is removing commissions on public sector deals in higher-risk countries including South Africa‚ and has initiated disciplinary procedures against three employees. It is also beefing up its legal team in South Africa - with staff who will report to bosses abroad.

“As a global company with a commitment to integrity and compliance‚ the past three months have been humbling for us‚” Adaire Fox-Martin‚ member of the Executive Board of SAP SE‚ who leads SAP’s business in Middle and Eastern Europe‚ Europe‚ the Middle East‚ and Africa‚ and Greater China‚ said in the statement.