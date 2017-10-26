ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have put a strain on the economy for a long time‚ but the government turned a blind eye.

“I wish we had done something very drastic about the SOEs because they are our Achilles' heel in all of this. We need to find a way of drastically restructuring our SOEs to ensure that they perform the responsibilities they were put out there for‚” Sisulu said in an interview with Radio 702 on Thursday.

“Here we have these SOEs that we have‚ very badly managed in most cases and they have compounded our problem.

“They have been a serious strain on our economy and‚ if I were the president‚ I would immediately set up an emergency committee to look at each one of them to make sure that we can have radical transformation of those SOEs.”

She said the government needs to be certain about the people it puts in places of responsibility.