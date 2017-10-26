Politics

We've been a victim of own goals: Gigaba on cabinet reshuffle

26 October 2017 - 10:08 By Sunita Menon
Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Rumours of another cabinet reshuffle are contributing to political uncertainty and denting investor confidence‚ according to Finance Mnister Malusi Gigaba.

“As government‚ you don’t want those rumours at all‚” Gigaba said at a post-budget breakfast in Cape Town.

“South Africa has been affected by own goals‚ which has created policy uncertainty and political uncertainty. Such uncertainty contributes to the negative outlook ratings agencies have given us because they don’t know which direction the country is going to take.

“We would do well‚ as a country‚ if we provided greater certainty to investors and rating agencies so we can give the economy time to recover.”

After a candid budget that underwhelmed and sent the market into a frenzy‚ Gigaba said someone had to do the tough job and carry the news to the nation.

“You’d like to be the bearer of good news. Anyone in this position would have liked to say the economy is growing‚ that we have a budget surplus and revenue buoyancy ... the books are what they are.”

Gigaba loses his swagger as he presents a bag of gunk

The 2017 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) was Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s big breakout moment as a tightrope walker.
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Despite criticism that he has kicked the can down the road‚ Gigaba said he could not wait until the ANC electoral conference in December to make revisions.

“Everyone knows the economy is in crisis‚ not on December 22‚ but right now. We need to take the decisions now. They will blame us if we do not take the tough decisions now.”

He said government needs to increase the scale and pace of structural reforms‚ reduce the debt of state entities‚ improve their governance and build confidence through a stimulus programme for manufacturing and tourism.

In terms of state-owned entities (SOEs)‚ Gigaba said: “Eskom is by far the biggest risk we face as a country. We need to deal with Eskom very carefully and improve governance as a matter of urgency.”

He said national carrier SAA should promote a trigger effect at Eskom and other SOEs.

Speaking about a nuclear programme‚ he said there is no misalignment in this regard with the rest of cabinet.

“Over the next five years‚ South Africa will not be able to afford nuclear energy because the economy is growing too slowly.

“We can’t afford it‚ we have excess electricity. The budget can’t afford it and the country can’t afford it.”

He said the economy may require nuclear energy at some stage‚ but emphasised that SA could not currently afford it.

-BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Gigaba glosses over his role in making this mess

If we didn't know Malusi Gigaba as a "Gupta stooge", as Floyd Shivambu described him before leading an EFF walkout in the National Assembly on ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

Paying off debt is crippling SA

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has revealed that the gross national debt will shoot up to R3.4-trillion, or 60% of GDP, by 2020 as the government is ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Treasury stalls NHI tax credits scheme

The Treasury has delayed plans to set up a National Health Insurance fund, saying it wants advice first on the feasibility of proposals to adjust the ...
News
3 hours ago

Nuclear power 'still unaffordable'

Nuclear remained in the energy mix but a large-scale nuclear power project was not affordable, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told reporters on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. We've been a victim of own goals: Gigaba on cabinet reshuffle Politics
  2. Paying off debt is crippling SA Politics
  3. ANC uses bulk to drown Public Protector inquiry Politics
  4. Gigaba lashes SOEs, but another SAA soft landing Politics
  5. Zuma U-turn on state capture shocks litigants Politics

Latest Videos

Going up: Adventurer grabs 100 balloons to soar over SA
The future looks bleak: Gigaba's budget speech in a nutshell
X