Rumours of another cabinet reshuffle are contributing to political uncertainty and denting investor confidence‚ according to Finance Mnister Malusi Gigaba.

“As government‚ you don’t want those rumours at all‚” Gigaba said at a post-budget breakfast in Cape Town.

“South Africa has been affected by own goals‚ which has created policy uncertainty and political uncertainty. Such uncertainty contributes to the negative outlook ratings agencies have given us because they don’t know which direction the country is going to take.

“We would do well‚ as a country‚ if we provided greater certainty to investors and rating agencies so we can give the economy time to recover.”

After a candid budget that underwhelmed and sent the market into a frenzy‚ Gigaba said someone had to do the tough job and carry the news to the nation.

“You’d like to be the bearer of good news. Anyone in this position would have liked to say the economy is growing‚ that we have a budget surplus and revenue buoyancy ... the books are what they are.”