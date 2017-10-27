The relationship between the ANC and its alliance partners has reached an all-time low.

That was the consensus reached at a meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday between the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)‚ the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) and the ruling party.

“The alliance partners are in agreement that alliance relations are currently at their lowest levels and committed to a series of measures to address this situation‚” they said in a joint statement on Friday.

Tensions within the alliance have spilled over into the public domain and were further strained after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet last week‚ removing Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.