Gigaba fails to stop bleeding

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's medium-term Budget policy statement has shaken the confidence of credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P Global.

Fitch said yesterday the Budget pointed to a sharp fall in fiscal revenue, but has no measures to contain the impact on deficits and debt.

Many economists fear that the "candid" statement from the minister did little to boost the confidence of investors or credit-rating agencies and would lead to another credit-rating downgrade next month.

In April, Fitch downgraded South Africa's credit rating to junk status.

Fitch said the revisions in the medium-term budget reflected significant revenue shortfalls with risk of additional revenue slippage; a breach in the non-interest expenditure ceiling, which is a key fiscal policy anchor; and risks posed by state-owned entities.