Gigaba fails to stop bleeding
Minister 'kicked the can down the road'
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's medium-term Budget policy statement has shaken the confidence of credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P Global.
Fitch said yesterday the Budget pointed to a sharp fall in fiscal revenue, but has no measures to contain the impact on deficits and debt.
Many economists fear that the "candid" statement from the minister did little to boost the confidence of investors or credit-rating agencies and would lead to another credit-rating downgrade next month.
In April, Fitch downgraded South Africa's credit rating to junk status.
Fitch said the revisions in the medium-term budget reflected significant revenue shortfalls with risk of additional revenue slippage; a breach in the non-interest expenditure ceiling, which is a key fiscal policy anchor; and risks posed by state-owned entities.
"The government also noted that capital injections for other SOEs are likely as profitability has declined sharply and lenders are reluctant to roll over debt."
Amid criticism that Gigaba had "kicked the can down the road", Fitch flagged the president's committee that will consider proposals to shore up the public finances to be announced in next year's budget.
"But the fact that no agreement on consolidation measures, or even headline targets for revenue increases, were included highlights how disagreements in the ANC have made it difficult to agree on savings measures."
Fitch added that the divisions in the ANC will persist beyond the December electoral conference.
"It is not clear that the political environment will become more conducive to consolidation."
Reuters reported yesterday that S&P said South Africa's politics would probably trump near-term macroeconomic performance, particularly for the country's still-investment grade local currency credit rating.
A downgrade by S&P or Moody's would push the country's bonds out of widely used global bond indices.
Both credit rating agencies are expected to review South Africa on November 24.
