ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has laid bare the problems facing the ruling party in an open letter addressed to late struggle icon Oliver Tambo.

The letter touches on deepening divisions ahead of the ANC’s elective conference‚ which has been marked by vicious campaigning.

“I am saddened to report to you that your glorious movement is more divided than ever before‚ with some among us elevating personality cults above the unity and cohesion of the ANC‚” Kodwa writes.

The publication of the letter coincides with celebrations to mark Tambo’s 100th birthday on Friday. It also follows a day after a meeting of the tripartite alliance‚ comprising the SA Communist Party‚ trade union federation Cosatu and the ANC.

The meeting was the first official engagement between President Jacob Zuma and SACP leader Blade Nzimande‚ who was axed as higher education minister in last week’s cabinet reshuffle.

In the missive‚ Kodwa bemoans the divisions that have rocked the party and threaten to unravel the alliance. Kodwa‚ a member of the ANC’s powerful national executive committee‚ also refers to the ANC’s losses in last year’s local government elections.

“It saddens me to report that our revolutionary alliance relations are at an all-time low‚ with the SACP contemplating to go it alone in the future election‚” he says in the letter‚ published in The Star newspaper.

“We have lost our way and have become arrogant in power. Your movement‚ comrade president‚ is crying for leadership. Your country is crying for leadership that can restore confidence and inspire hope.

“Sadly‚ whenever we speak of unity‚ we make reference to you. Unity needs a figurehead to champion it in action‚ words and conduct.”