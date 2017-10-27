Politics

Kodwa's letter to Tambo: 'Your country is crying for leadership'

27 October 2017 - 08:33 By Timeslive
“I am saddened to report to you that your glorious movement is more divided than ever before‚ with some among us elevating personality cults above the unity and cohesion of the ANC‚” Kodwa writes.
“I am saddened to report to you that your glorious movement is more divided than ever before‚ with some among us elevating personality cults above the unity and cohesion of the ANC‚” Kodwa writes.
Image: Judy de Vega/The Herald

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has laid bare the problems facing the ruling party in an open letter addressed to late struggle icon Oliver Tambo.

The letter touches on deepening divisions ahead of the ANC’s elective conference‚ which has been marked by vicious campaigning.

“I am saddened to report to you that your glorious movement is more divided than ever before‚ with some among us elevating personality cults above the unity and cohesion of the ANC‚” Kodwa writes.

The publication of the letter coincides with celebrations to mark Tambo’s 100th birthday on Friday. It also follows a day after a meeting of the tripartite alliance‚ comprising the SA Communist Party‚ trade union federation Cosatu and the ANC.

The meeting was the first official engagement between President Jacob Zuma and SACP leader Blade Nzimande‚ who was axed as higher education minister in last week’s cabinet reshuffle.

In the missive‚ Kodwa bemoans the divisions that have rocked the party and threaten to unravel the alliance. Kodwa‚ a member of the ANC’s powerful national executive committee‚ also refers to the ANC’s losses in last year’s local government elections.

“It saddens me to report that our revolutionary alliance relations are at an all-time low‚ with the SACP contemplating to go it alone in the future election‚” he says in the letter‚ published in The Star newspaper.

“We have lost our way and have become arrogant in power. Your movement‚ comrade president‚ is crying for leadership. Your country is crying for leadership that can restore confidence and inspire hope.

“Sadly‚ whenever we speak of unity‚ we make reference to you. Unity needs a figurehead to champion it in action‚ words and conduct.”

READ MORE

Gigaba loses his swagger as he presents a bag of gunk

The 2017 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) was Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s big breakout moment as a tightrope walker.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Why Mantashe is tweeting up the wrong tree on the ANC leadership battle

If relations between the ANC president and its secretary general were not already at an all time low‚ Gwede Mantashe trying to strong-arm Jacob Zuma ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 days ago

ANC presidency race still wide open

Despite the utterances of the Mineral Resources minister, the succession battle in the ANC is far from decided
Ideas
18 days ago

Catholic Church latest theatre of contest among ANC presidential contenders ​

The ANC’s succession battle has divided one of the country's largest churches.
Politics
19 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC alliance at its weakest‚ partners say Politics
  2. OR Tambo would have emphasised inclusion and unity in ANC: Jordan Politics
  3. Cut ties with software giant SAP‚ says EFF Politics
  4. Kodwa's letter to Tambo: 'Your country is crying for leadership' Politics
  5. Lion of the revolution: Oliver Tambo born 100-years-ago today Politics

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X