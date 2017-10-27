Lion of the revolution: Oliver Tambo born 100-years-ago today

Media jostle for position to photograph Oliver Tambo as he walks with family to the second floor balcony of Jan Smuts airport on December 13 1990.

Tambo has been ANC president for most of the 30 years he's been in exile.

These are the first minutes of his return.

He looks down at the lively, welcoming crowd below.

He smiles, salutes and waves.

His wife, Adelaide, joins him, and their children take a peek.

Lifelong friend Nelson Mandela looks on.