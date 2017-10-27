Politics

Madikizela-Mandela discharged from hospital

27 October 2017 - 16:27 By Timeslive
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. File photo.
ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was released from the Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday morning following minor surgery.

In a statement‚ the family said Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday and her doctor kept her at the facility so she could rest and recuperate.

“I’m pleased to say that the minor surgery I was admitted for went very well. I am feeling well and I also found time to rest while I was at the hospital” said Madikizela-Mandela.

