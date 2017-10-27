Politics

OR Tambo would have emphasised inclusion and unity in ANC: Jordan

27 October 2017 - 09:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Struggle stalwart Oliver Tambo would have emphasised that the ANC has “serious problems” and that there is a need for unity in the movement.

This is according to ANC veteran Pallo Jordan‚ who was speaking on Radio 702 on Friday about the legacy of Tambo‚ who would have turned 100 on Friday.

Jordan said if Tambo were alive and part of the upcoming ANC elective conference in December‚ he would have made sure that the decisions taken at the event were binding to everyone.

“He would want to emphasise that we have run into serious problems and it is the responsibility of the conference and the leadership to face up to those problems and to sort them out because the future of the ANC and the future of the country depends on the solution of those problems‚” Jordan said.

He said Tambo would have also emphasised the need for a united ANC.

“I think he’d start out by emphasising … that whatever the issues are‚ whatever the arguments are … at the end of the conference we must emerge with a united ANC.”

Jordan said Tambo’s leadership displayed his sense of modesty and courage.

“He refused to accept the title of president‚ insisting that he was acting president [after ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli died] until the 1970s‚ when he conceded and finally accepted the title‚” Jordan recalled.

“If there’s one thing about him‚ he was never afraid of … assuming responsibility for the mistakes and shortcomings of the movement‚ and that required a lot of courage.

“It was very rare that OR would intervene at the beginning of a debate in the councils of the ANC. He always used to hold back and allow the debate to continue … and the reason why he held back was because if a debate or the controversial issue came up and the president threw his weight behind one position or another … people would feel intimidated.”

