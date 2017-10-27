Struggle stalwart Oliver Tambo would have emphasised that the ANC has “serious problems” and that there is a need for unity in the movement.

This is according to ANC veteran Pallo Jordan‚ who was speaking on Radio 702 on Friday about the legacy of Tambo‚ who would have turned 100 on Friday.

Jordan said if Tambo were alive and part of the upcoming ANC elective conference in December‚ he would have made sure that the decisions taken at the event were binding to everyone.

“He would want to emphasise that we have run into serious problems and it is the responsibility of the conference and the leadership to face up to those problems and to sort them out because the future of the ANC and the future of the country depends on the solution of those problems‚” Jordan said.

He said Tambo would have also emphasised the need for a united ANC.

“I think he’d start out by emphasising … that whatever the issues are‚ whatever the arguments are … at the end of the conference we must emerge with a united ANC.”