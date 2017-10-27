Why did SAP go to US authorities first, asks deputy finance minister

Deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi has questioned why global software giant SAP approached American authorities‚ rather than confessing their wrongdoing to local authorities.

“SAP has decided to come clean‚ but when it comes clean‚ it goes to America to do that‚” Buthelezi said during a speech delivered in Cape Town on Friday. SAP officials apologised this week after an internal probe revealed that kickbacks had been paid to Gupta-linked companies to secure lucrative contracts from Transnet and Eskom.

SAP said it had approached American law enforcement authorities with the evidence.

“Its wrongdoing was done here. I don't know what it did here‚ but it's in America‚ saying there are wrongdoings that we have done‚” Buthelezi said in a keynote address at the Harith Business Day African Infrastructure Dialogue.

“I'm still waiting to see what happens‚ whether they are still going to come to our enforcement agencies and confess‚” he said.

“I am Roman Catholic‚ so you do need to go to the priest and confess‚” he joked.