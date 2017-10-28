ANC must rid itself of ‘mercenaries’ using party for personal gain: Mbeki

The historic value system of the ANC serving the people with honesty‚ sacrifice and selflessness has been replaced by a rapacious and predatory value system.

Former president Thabo Mbeki said this at the OR Tambo Memorial Lecture at Wits University on Friday night.

Tambo‚ the longest-serving ANC leader who died in 1993‚ would have been 100 on Friday.

Mbeki said since the ANC acquired political power in 1994‚ there had been members of the party who saw the ANC as a stepladder to use for self-enrichment.

"These are card-carrying members of the ANC who have repudiated the ANC value system. The ANC recognised this as early as 1994."