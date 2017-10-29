Ageing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has finally thrown in the towel after being at the helm of his party for more than four decades.

Buthelezi dropped a bombshell at a media briefing in Durban on Sunday when he announced that he would not stand for re-election as IFP president during the party’s upcoming national general elective conference.

The IFP leader‚ who has been at the helm of the party since founding it in 1975‚ said the party’s extended national council had agreed to nominate Velenkosini Hlabisa‚ the mayor of Hlabisa in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ to stand for the leadership.

Buthelezi has described Hlabisa as a leader of integrity who has served the IFP with distinction and who has the support from the party’s structures. He said the proposal that Hlabisa stand for leadership has emanated from across the party.