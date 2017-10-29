Duma Nkosi decries crisis facing the ANC
Duma Nkosi‚ the former mayor of Ekurhuleni who spearheaded the move to rename the OR Tambo International Airport‚ has decried the current leadership crisis facing the African National Congress.
“The situation right now is very challenging. I use the word challenging for lack of a better word. It is difficult for anyone who actually has a relationship with the organisation‚” Nkosi said.
He was speaking to TimesLIVE just before former president Thabo Mbeki presented the OR Tambo Memorial Lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand on Friday.
In his address‚ Mbeki said the ANC now faced a threat of destruction since its foundation almost 106 years ago and this emanated from acts of commission originating from within the ANC itself.
Mbeki said the challenge arose as a result of the ANC accessing state power in 1994 and that it could be used by some for purposes of self-enrichment.
“This means that the ANC contains within its ranks people who are absolutely contemptuous of the most fundamental values of the ANC‚ at whose centre is a commitment selflessly to serve the people‚” Mbeki said.
Mbeki said as a result of the action by these members‚ this had resulted in a weakening of the ANC‚ the corruption and weakening of the institutions of the democratic state‚ state capture and failure to achieve significant advances to achieve a better life for all.
Nkosi said said he knew the majority of people voted for the ANC of Oliver Tambo‚ because this was the ANC of Oliver Tambo.
“He is one person who actually contributed a lot‚ carried this organisation‚ grew it over time‚ brought it back‚ contributed to make sure that at least we have a path and direction to the new democracy we had with the elections of 94‚” Nkosi said.
Nkosi said people in the ANC currently did not talk to each other to deal with the problems facing the organisation.
“If you want to actually talk to me‚ you write a memorandum‚ you have a march‚ you come to my place‚ property gets damaged and there is actually conflict.”
He hoped that the ANC would emulate the legacy of Tambo in finding solutions.
“He was one person who was able under very difficult circumstances to identify issues‚ and having identified issues‚ get the right people to actually help and the thought of how we find solutions.”
Nkosi said he hoped the ANC elective conference in December would help the party find resolution.
“I think the sooner we get an opportunity to be able to get a proper discussion among ourselves‚ go out to South Africans and be able to engage with them‚ the better.”
