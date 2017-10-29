Duma Nkosi‚ the former mayor of Ekurhuleni who spearheaded the move to rename the OR Tambo International Airport‚ has decried the current leadership crisis facing the African National Congress.

“The situation right now is very challenging. I use the word challenging for lack of a better word. It is difficult for anyone who actually has a relationship with the organisation‚” Nkosi said.

He was speaking to TimesLIVE just before former president Thabo Mbeki presented the OR Tambo Memorial Lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand on Friday.

In his address‚ Mbeki said the ANC now faced a threat of destruction since its foundation almost 106 years ago and this emanated from acts of commission originating from within the ANC itself.

Mbeki said the challenge arose as a result of the ANC accessing state power in 1994 and that it could be used by some for purposes of self-enrichment.

“This means that the ANC contains within its ranks people who are absolutely contemptuous of the most fundamental values of the ANC‚ at whose centre is a commitment selflessly to serve the people‚” Mbeki said.

Mbeki said as a result of the action by these members‚ this had resulted in a weakening of the ANC‚ the corruption and weakening of the institutions of the democratic state‚ state capture and failure to achieve significant advances to achieve a better life for all.

Nkosi said said he knew the majority of people voted for the ANC of Oliver Tambo‚ because this was the ANC of Oliver Tambo.