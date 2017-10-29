Politics

Fees Commission report to be released soon

29 October 2017

29 October 2017 - 10:38 By Timeslive
Wits students during a protest over the increase of tuition fees on October 19, 2015 in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

The report of the Commission of Inquiry which investigated the feasibility of making higher education and training fee-free in South Africa could be released within the next week.

The Presidency said on Saturday that the report would be released immediately after consultations with relevant ministries were finalised‚ which is expected to be during the course of next week.

The commission’s final report was received by President Jacob Zuma on August 30.

“The Presidency has been working on the report since the date the President received it. The Presidency is now finalising the processing of the report which requires‚ among other things‚ that the Presidency consult with the relevant Ministers to ensure that government is ready to implement the President’s decision as soon he releases the report. The consultations with relevant Ministries is at an advanced stage and it is expected that it will be finalised during the course of next week.

“The President will release the report immediately thereafter‚” the Presidency said in a statement.

The commission‚ which was chaired by Justice Arthur Heher‚ assisted by Adv Gregory Ally and Ms Leah Thembisile Khumalo‚ was appointed by Zuma on January 14 2016. It was expected to complete its work within 18 months. However‚ it was unable to and its term had to be extended till the end of June this year.

