Gauteng Premier David Makhura's role in the transfer of Life Esidimeni mental health patients that led to 141 deaths must be probed following new evidence that he did know about the moving of the patients to NGOs‚ the DA’s spokesman on health in the province‚ Jack Bloom‚ says.

Former mental health review board director Dumi Masondo said on Friday last week at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings that Makhura had attended meetings on the move of the patients.

“This flatly contradicts Makhura's claim that he did not know that the patients were sent to NGOs but were going to other state health facilities‚” Bloom said in a statement on Sunday.

Masondo also said that former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was instructed to end the Life Esidimeni contract by people above her. She was testifying under oath so her accusations must be taken seriously‚ Bloom said.