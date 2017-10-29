President Jacob Zuma has denied allegations contained in journalist Jacques Pauw’s new book that he has failed to submit his tax returns for a number of years.

In the book‚ titled The President’s Keepers‚ Pauw claimed Zuma failed to submit a tax return for his first four years in office. Pauw also claimed that for a few months into his presidency Zuma was paid R1m a month by a security company.

Pauw also claimed Zuma owed millions of rand in tax on the fringe benefits because of upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.

Pauw also claimed that a self-confessed smuggler‚ Adriano Mazzotti‚ was a contributor to ANC presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign.

If allegations made against Zuma are true‚ it could pave the way for a new bid to remove the president from office.

The Constitution states that the National Assembly‚ by a resolution adopted with a vote of two thirds of its members‚ may remove the president on the grounds of a serious violation of the Constitution or the law‚ or serious misconduct.