Buthelezi steps down as IFP leader after 42 years at helm

Ageing IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has finally thrown in the towel after being at the helm of his party for more than four decades.

Buthelezi dropped a bombshell at a press briefing in Durban on Sunday when he announced he would not stand for re-election as IFP president at the party's coming national conference.

The IFP leader, who has been at the helm since the party was founded in 1975, said the party's national council had nominated Velenkosini Hlabisa, mayor of Hlabisa in northern KwaZulu-Natal, as his replacement.

Buthelezi described Hlabisa as a leader of integrity who has served the IFP with distinction and has the support of party structures.

"Council opened the floor to all our leaders to stand but did not receive any indication anybody else wished to. Thus Hlabisa at present stands as our only nominee," said Buthelezi, adding other people could present themselves for nomination at the conference.

Buthelezi said he had availed himself to help the new leader if required.