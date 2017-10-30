Politics

DA won't fall for JZ capture ploy

30 October 2017 - 07:10 By QAANITAH HUNTER
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

President Jacob Zuma does not want to investigate state capture unless he has full control of the investigation.

This is contained in a submission made by the DA to the Pretoria High Court after Zuma's legal team dropped half of his case midway through legal arguments in an application he brought to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report set aside.

Zuma wants the part of the report that recommends a commission investigate state capture set aside.

Effectively, Zuma wants the court to set aside Madonsela's report on the premise that Zuma will institute his own commission of inquiry in good faith.

The DA is vehemently opposed to this, telling the court that Zuma doesn't want an investigation into state capture, but if he does institute one, the investigation will be "handpicked by him".

The party said this was unconstitutional and wants the court to dismiss Zuma's application and order him to institute Madonsela's remedial action.

The EFF, represented by Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, argued that Zuma was so implicated in state capture he could not have a hand in the appointment of an inquiry that would investigate it.

