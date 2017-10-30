Politics

'Guptas tried to capture me'

30 October 2017 - 06:16 By Moipone Malefane and Ernest Mabuza
Indian businessmen Ajay and Atul Gupta, and Duduzane Zuma. File photo.
Indian businessmen Ajay and Atul Gupta, and Duduzane Zuma. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

Duduzane Zuma arranged for Johan Booysen to meet Tony Gupta, who mentioned Booysen might become the new Hawks boss.

Former KZN Hawks head Booysen said he was taken aback that Gupta was privy to such information, according to the new book The President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw.

Booysen had been notified on August 13 2015 that he was shortlisted for the Hawks top job. Three days later Duduzane picked him up at the Gautrain station in Sandton.

Zuma denies failing to submit tax returns

President Jacob Zuma on Sunday denied allegations in journalist Jacques Pauw's new book that he failed to submit his tax returns for a number of ...
Politics
1 hour ago

"A black Rolls Royce slithered up to the station and parked behind them. The window of the Rolls rolled down. In the driver's seat sat Duduzane, Zuma's youngest son," it reads.

Zuma said he wanted to introduce Booysen to someone, before taking him to Saxonwold.

"He tried to create the impression that should I get elected, it was because of his or their input and doing. They would then expect a quid pro quo in one form or another," he said.

Asked if the Guptas tried to capture him, he replied: "Without a doubt."

Most read

  1. DA won't fall for JZ capture ploy Politics
  2. Zuma denies failing to submit tax returns Politics
  3. 'Guptas tried to capture me' Politics
  4. Veil of secrecy as DA policy chief quits amid tensions ahead of 2019 Politics
  5. Buthelezi steps down as IFP leader after 42 years at helm Politics

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa

Related articles

  1. Standard, Barclays dump McKinsey Business
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | 'Mr State Capture' Gigaba needs to come clean on the Gupta ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'He is a gangster like us': New book reveals Zuma's 'darkest secret' Opinion & Analysis
X