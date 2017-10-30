'Guptas tried to capture me'
Duduzane Zuma arranged for Johan Booysen to meet Tony Gupta, who mentioned Booysen might become the new Hawks boss.
Former KZN Hawks head Booysen said he was taken aback that Gupta was privy to such information, according to the new book The President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw.
Booysen had been notified on August 13 2015 that he was shortlisted for the Hawks top job. Three days later Duduzane picked him up at the Gautrain station in Sandton.
"A black Rolls Royce slithered up to the station and parked behind them. The window of the Rolls rolled down. In the driver's seat sat Duduzane, Zuma's youngest son," it reads.
Zuma said he wanted to introduce Booysen to someone, before taking him to Saxonwold.
"He tried to create the impression that should I get elected, it was because of his or their input and doing. They would then expect a quid pro quo in one form or another," he said.
Asked if the Guptas tried to capture him, he replied: "Without a doubt."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE