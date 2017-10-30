'Guptas tried to capture me'

Duduzane Zuma arranged for Johan Booysen to meet Tony Gupta, who mentioned Booysen might become the new Hawks boss.

Former KZN Hawks head Booysen said he was taken aback that Gupta was privy to such information, according to the new book The President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw.

Booysen had been notified on August 13 2015 that he was shortlisted for the Hawks top job. Three days later Duduzane picked him up at the Gautrain station in Sandton.