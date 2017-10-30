WATCH | 42 years of Mangosuthu Buthelezi in politics

Mangosuthu Buthelezi is stepping down as leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party after serving as its president since 1975.

He made the announcement at a press briefing in Durban on Sunday.

The IFP leader said the party's national council had nominated Velenkosini Hlabisa, mayor of Hlabisa in northern KwaZulu-Natal, as his replacement.

Buthelezi described Hlabisa as a leader of integrity who has served the IFP with distinction and has the support of party structures.