The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape has thrown its weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as their presidential candidate to take over from President Jacob Zuma.

Their support comes after they held a special meeting in Cape Town on Sunday.

The league wants Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza to be her deputy‚ Free State Premier Ace Magashule to be secretary-general‚ and ministers Nathi Mthethwa and Nomvula Mokonyane to be chairman and treasurer-general respectively.

Despite his protestation earlier this year‚ the ANCYL has included Fikile Mbalula as second deputy secretary general while they want Jessie Duarte to remain in her position as deputy secretary general.

ANCYL Western Cape chairman Muhammad Khalid Sayed said they do not feel that the rest of the leaders in the ANC top six - save for Zuma‚ who will be stepping down‚ and Duarte - are capable of taking the ANC forward.