ANC parliamentary caucus shakes up oversight committees
The ANC parliamentary caucus has made more changes to its deployment of MPs serving on the legislature’s oversight committees.
The changes have seen axed ministers opposed to President Jacob Zuma's leadership take up positions in critical portfolios that are currently under public scrutiny – such as energy and finance.
Axed higher education minister Blade Nzimande‚ who is also the general-secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ has been appointed to a position on the energy portfolio committee. The energy committee is chaired by another senior member of the SACP‚ Fikile "Slovo" Majola.
ANC presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has also been allocated to a new portfolio: she is now a member of the oversight committee on arts and culture. Dlamini-Zuma is also a member of the small business development portfolio committee‚ which is under the chairpersonship of ANC MP Ruth Bhengu.
Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom is the new member of the standing committee on finance‚ chaired by another SACP leader‚ and former communications minister‚ Yunus Carrim.
The changes come at a time when the various portfolio committees of parliament are conducting inquiries into allegations of state capture.
A fortnight ago‚ the ANC caucus appointed new chairpersons to the portfolio committees on public enterprises‚ public works‚ labour‚ and public service and administration.
The latest changes were announced in parliament's daily announcements‚ tabling and committees reports issued on Tuesday. -TimesLIVE
