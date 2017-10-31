The ANC parliamentary caucus has made more changes to its deployment of MPs serving on the legislature’s oversight committees.

The changes have seen axed ministers opposed to President Jacob Zuma's leadership take up positions in critical portfolios that are currently under public scrutiny – such as energy and finance.

Axed higher education minister Blade Nzimande‚ who is also the general-secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ has been appointed to a position on the energy portfolio committee. The energy committee is chaired by another senior member of the SACP‚ Fikile "Slovo" Majola.