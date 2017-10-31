Evita Bezuidenhout‚ the alter ego of comedian Pieter Dirk Uys‚ announced on Tuesday that she would be joining the race for the top spot of ANC president.

The attractive grandmother - who admitted to having voted for the ruling National Party during Apartheid - stated at a press briefing in Durban that she would make herself available for presidency of the party at the 54th National ANC Conference‚ scheduled to take place in December. She swept in to the briefing chatting on the phone to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ dressed to kill in a stylish gown made from a red shweshwe print. The vibrantly red frock featured the face of the late Archbishop Denis Hurley within the design.

Director of the Hurley Centre‚ Raymond Perrier‚ said that he could not think of another occasion where a Catholic archbishop had been presented so glamorously.