Cape ANCYL decides on Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape has thrown its weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as their presidential candidate to take over from President Jacob Zuma.

The ANCYL also wants Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza to be her deputy, Free State premier Ace Magashule to be ANC secretary-general and ministers Nathi Mthethwa and Nomvula Mokonyane to be chairman and treasurer-general respectively.

Despite his protests earlier this year, the ANCYL has included Fikile Mbalula as second deputy secretary general, while they want Jessie Duarte to remain in her position as deputy secretary-general.

"There are a good crop of leaders, even in the top six, [but] we just don't feel that for where we want to move now, the current top six, as it is, [will] take us where we need to be," said ANCYL Western Cape chairman Muhammad Khalid Sayed.