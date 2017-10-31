Khathutshelo Ramukumba has resigned as the CEO of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

His last day at the NYDA is on Tuesday.

“Ever since May this year‚ after the appointment of the NYDA Board by His Excellency President Zuma‚ Mr Ramukumba approached us and expressed his desire to spread his wings beyond the confines of the agency‚” the NYDA said in a statement.

Ramukumba has been with the NYDA for six and a half years.

“The Board persuaded Mr Ramukumba to stay on at least up until the Board has found its footing in the agency and in that regard‚ we persuaded him to consider extending his stay by a period not less than 6 months and preferably 12 months.”

The board said it was grateful he acceded to its request.

The board appointed Waseem Carrim as acting CEO‚ effective from November 1.

“In this period‚ the Board will initiate a process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO).”

The board said Carrim had been with the organisation for a few years‚ having served as a senior manager in finance and subsequently as Chief Financial Officer for the organisation.