Dlamini has missed previous meetings in parliament to discuss the issue‚ but Scopa chairman Themba Godi warned against another no-show on Tuesday morning. “For her own good‚ she must come. If she doesn't come‚ we'll subpoena her‚” he told talk radio 702.

There are likely to be fireworks at Tuesday's meeting. Dlamini said‚ at a briefing she called in East London on Monday‚ that the South African Post Office was not ready to take over the entire social grants payment system. The post office has argued otherwise after protracted negotiations about potentially taking over the service. SAPO CEO Mark Barnes will present their side of the story to Scopa on Tuesday.

“I must say‚ from where we are standing as Scopa‚ today something must give. It can't be business as usual. We only have five months before the expiry of the timeframe given by the Constitutional Court. Seven months have been wasted with nothing being done. So clearly‚ for us‚ this is a watershed meeting‚” Godi told 702.