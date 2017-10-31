WATCH LIVE | Dlamini to appear before Parliament over social grants
31 October 2017 - 10:28
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is expected to ask Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini tough questions about the future of social grant payments.
Dlamini has missed previous meetings in parliament to discuss the issue‚ but Scopa chairman Themba Godi warned against another no-show on Tuesday morning. “For her own good‚ she must come. If she doesn't come‚ we'll subpoena her‚” he told talk radio 702.
