Zuma wants the High Court to set aside Madonsela’s report that recommends that a commission of inquiry be set up to investigate state capture‚ headed by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Zuma initially told the court this week that Madonsela was outsourcing her function to the judiciary and that the new Public Protector‚ Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ must continue the state capture investigation.

But last week‚ Zuma’s advocate‚ Ishmael Semenya‚ said Zuma did not want the court to rule that the report be sent back to the Public Protector for further investigation.

Zuma wants the court to remit the investigation into his alleged violations of the Code of Ethics in relations to State Capture back to the Public Protector. Effectively‚ Zuma wants the court to set aside Madonsela’s report on the premise that Zuma will institute his own commission of inquiry in good faith.

The DA has vehemently opposed this‚ telling the court that Zuma does not want to investigate state capture unless he has full control of the investigation and can set out the terms of reference.