Inquiry into if Dlamini should pay for SASSA saga to kick off in January

An inquiry into whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the social grants debacle will kick off in January.

The Constitutional Court earlier this year ordered that an inquiry be established to set out Dlamini’s roles and responsibilities as social development minister.

The court found that it could not make an “adverse” order against the minister on the basis of allegations that have not been tested.

The court ordered that all parties involved in the matter appoint a judge to investigate whether Dlamini should be held liable for the grants saga.

Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe has since been appointed to investigate the matter.

The Black Sash Trust approached the court in March after the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants from April 1‚ despite promising the court in November 2015 it would do so.