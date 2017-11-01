MPs call on Zuma to fix grants saga
Scopa Post Office, Sassa and Bathabile Dlamini fall out in parliament
Frustrated ANC MPs have put the spotlight on President Jacob Zuma, saying he should step in to resolve the impasse between the Post Office and SA Social Security Agency over the payment of social grants.
The MPs made the call to intervene in the battle between the Post Office, the country's grants agency and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as the three squabbled in front of a joint meeting of the social development committee and the standing committee on public accounts.
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes insisted on Tuesday that the organisation was "more than ready" to take over the payment of social grants in April.
Dlamini argued to the contrary, repeatedly shaking her head during the meeting.
There are increasing fears that millions of pensioners and other beneficiaries might not receive their social grants in April next year if a solution to the crisis is not found soon.
Scopa chairman Themba Godi said the government could not continue "engaging in meaningless talk" until the last minute with a potential crisis on its hands.
"We can't keep kicking the can down the road. We must comply with the directives of the Constitutional Court. We can't encourage sitting here and talking, engaging in meaningless talk," said Godi.
ANC MP Nyami Booi was supported by another senior ANC MP, Vincent Smith, in mentioning Zuma's name in helping find a solution to the deadlock.
"I really think the IMC [task team] must sit and take a decision because there's no way South Africans can't get their money on April 1. If there's a deadlock, what is the deadlock- breaking mechanism?" asked Smith.
EFF MP Primrose Sonti said she was sceptical that Zuma would provide a solution.
"There is no hope when you talk about the president," said Sonti.
