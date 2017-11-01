MPs call on Zuma to fix grants saga

Frustrated ANC MPs have put the spotlight on President Jacob Zuma, saying he should step in to resolve the impasse between the Post Office and SA Social Security Agency over the payment of social grants.

The MPs made the call to intervene in the battle between the Post Office, the country's grants agency and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as the three squabbled in front of a joint meeting of the social development committee and the standing committee on public accounts.

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes insisted on Tuesday that the organisation was "more than ready" to take over the payment of social grants in April.

Dlamini argued to the contrary, repeatedly shaking her head during the meeting.

There are increasing fears that millions of pensioners and other beneficiaries might not receive their social grants in April next year if a solution to the crisis is not found soon.