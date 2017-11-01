Trillian CEO knew Nene would be sacked, made a killing on rand's fall

Trillian CEO Eric Wood pocketed "hundreds of millions of rand" after buying up US dollars shortly before Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister in December 2015, a parliamentary inquiry heard on Tuesday.

"On Nenegate, I was told, but it's unconfirmed, that Wood and his people traded on the pre-knowledge [that Nene would be fired]. In November, Wood bought US dollars before the change of minister," a former Trillian employee, Mosilu Mothepu, told parliament's public enterprises committee.

"He [Wood] knew that the announcement would affect the rand . when our investments and the rand was crashing he reverse-traded and made hundreds of millions of rand," said Mothepu.

Mothepu told the committee, which is probing the capture of Eskom and other parastatals, that Wood allegedly knew as far back as October of that year that Nene would be fired and replaced by Des van Rooyen.