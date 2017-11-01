Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into state capture in Parliament

01 November 2017 - 10:33

The Parliamentary inquiry into state capture resumes on Wednesday.

The portfolio committee on public enterprises will be briefed on the corporate governance of Eskom, on how the optimum coal mine was purchased.

President Jacob Zuma meanwhile says he has committed himself to setting up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days - if former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report is set aside by the High Court.

