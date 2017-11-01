“As members of that leadership (the Top Six) we often ask not once but several times on specific issues if they are topical. We do that. I can’t say we will ask this or we will ask that and so on‚” said Mkhize.

“You are referring to something that has just come out a couple of days ago and I can never say to you 'This is the agenda of what we are going to discuss'. But I can just assure you that we raise issues‚ we discuss issues and that’s the culture of the organisation‚” he added.

Mkhize said that just because issues were difficult did not mean they would not be discussed. “We handle them‚” he said.

Mkhize‚ who has been campaigning on the unity ticket‚ said the ANC was wary of splits that occurred in the past‚ resulting in the birth of Cope and the EFF.

Mkhize was asked how the ANC was going to deal with such issues should they arise again. “There have been approaches to try and deal with the elimination of unnecessary splits in the organisation. It is never an easy issue because the splits are not driven deliberately‚” he said.