Kimi Makwetu’s report on government spending in 2016/17 gave clean audits to all financial statements by Western Cape departments.

The health and housing departments fell short of achieving an overall clean audit “as a result of minor technical matters raised in respect of recording and reporting on predetermined objectives”‚ said Zille. The agriculture department audit had not been finalised.

Makwetu highlighted the “role of the leadership in instilling a culture of accountability and expecting nothing less than sound administration” in the Western Cape.

The province achieved a clean audit record of 85%‚ with Gauteng second on 52%. The poorest outcomes were in North West (9%)‚ KwaZulu-Natal (8%) and the Free State (6%).

Zille said on Thursday: “Our province remains committed to the principles of good governance‚ underpinned by the rule of law and a capable state. We are encouraged by these outcomes as they are a good indication of how well our internal controls and systems are working.

“While financial resources are limited and very strained‚ we continue to ensure public funds are well managed‚ and strategically used to provide quality essential services. I commend the role of all our officials who continuously raise the bar of good governance.”