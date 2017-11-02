Politics

85% clean audits a fillip for Western Cape‚ says Zille

02 November 2017 - 14:54 By Dave Chambers
Helen Zille after her disciplinary hearing was postponed on Friday.
Helen Zille after her disciplinary hearing was postponed on Friday.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Kimi Makwetu’s report on government spending in 2016/17 gave clean audits to all financial statements by Western Cape departments.

The health and housing departments fell short of achieving an overall clean audit “as a result of minor technical matters raised in respect of recording and reporting on predetermined objectives”‚ said Zille. The agriculture department audit had not been finalised.

Makwetu highlighted the “role of the leadership in instilling a culture of accountability and expecting nothing less than sound administration” in the Western Cape.

The province achieved a clean audit record of 85%‚ with Gauteng second on 52%. The poorest outcomes were in North West (9%)‚ KwaZulu-Natal (8%) and the Free State (6%).

Zille said on Thursday: “Our province remains committed to the principles of good governance‚ underpinned by the rule of law and a capable state. We are encouraged by these outcomes as they are a good indication of how well our internal controls and systems are working.

“While financial resources are limited and very strained‚ we continue to ensure public funds are well managed‚ and strategically used to provide quality essential services. I commend the role of all our officials who continuously raise the bar of good governance.”

READ MORE

Veil of secrecy as DA policy chief quits amid tensions ahead of 2019

The DA has thrown a veil of secrecy over the resignation of its policy chief, Gavin Davis, who quit in the middle of the party's policy formulation ...
Politics
3 days ago

De Lille: ‘I have enough money. I don't steal money from anyone’

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has come out guns blazing against her detractors‚ saying she had enough money and had not stolen from the ...
Politics
7 days ago

Much mudslinging about Cape Town water crisis

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has blamed competing companies for fuelling confusion about the City of Cape Town’s alternative water plans‚ while ...
Politics
14 days ago

Most read

  1. NDZ leads the ANC presidency race - at least as far as KZN is concerned Politics
  2. Zuma denies receiving payments from private individuals Politics
  3. Deputy police minister rallies against human rights for criminals Politics
  4. 85% clean audits a fillip for Western Cape‚ says Zille Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
X