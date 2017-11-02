The technical teams of the Post Office and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa)‚ who are central to finding a solution to the social grants debacle‚ have yet to meet.

This was the shock revelation made by Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane‚ who was addressing a joint sitting of the social development portfolio committee and the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday night.

The meeting began around 6pm and was a follow-up to a sitting on Monday‚ where it became clear that the post office and Sassa had not found middle ground on how social grants should be administered.

Following a March Constitutional Court ruling‚ the two entities began negotiating how the post office would take over the administration of grants. The court had previously ruled that the agency’s contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was invalid.

Auditor General Kimi Makwethu‚ who attended Wednesday's meeting‚ expressed concern over the tight time-frame.

“When we wake up tomorrow (Thursday) it will be 99 more days to go.”