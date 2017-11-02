MPs plotting to get me jailed, says Bathabile

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will not take advice from MPs on how to deal with the social grants crisis because they are "conniving" to get her imprisoned.

Dlamini made the shocking assertion on Wednesday while responding to questions in the National Assembly on the looming grants payments crisis.

Dlamini, who is also president of the ANC Women's League, accused MPs of trying to destabilise the process of finding a social-grants payment system.

A combative Dlamini said legislators serving on parliament's standing committee on public accounts, and the social development portfolio committee, thought they were "angels" after they grilled her about grants payments at a joint meeting on Tuesday.

"Next time I'm going to ask the committee, if they say there must be negotiations they must write a letter down saying they must negotiate [on Sassa's behalf]."

Opposition MPs loudly cheered and applauded when Dlamini spoke of her fears of going to jail.

EFF MP Mzingisi Dlamini said he welcomed the minister's fear of jail.

"Today you are saying there is likelihood that you are going to prison. I wish you all the best. I wish you can go fast. Don't leave Jacob Zuma, don't leave [Mosebenzi] Zwane and don't leave Des [van Rooyen]," he said.