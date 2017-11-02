President Jacob Zuma's cabinet has approved the implementation of the national minimum wage and government policy and wants it to take effect in May 2018 at R3,200 a month. Some low-income professions such as farm workers and domestic workers would however be exempted.

This is according to minister of communications Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane‚ who told the media on Thursday morning that the issue was discussed at this week's cabinet meeting which also approved amendments to the country's labour laws to allow for the introduction of the national minimum wage set at R 3,200 per month or R20 per hour.

Cabinet's approval of the national minimum wage followed consultations and agreements with business‚ labour and community formations at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).