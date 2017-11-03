A group of brawling ANC members from a branch in Soweto are literally battling it out over a local leadership position.

Ward 21 councillor Mpho Sesedinyane was found guilty of common assault by the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after he was caught up in a fight that broke last year between members of the ANC Barney Molokoane branch.

Sesedinyane was convicted alongside three senior branch officials. Sentencing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

The crime occurred on 14 February 2016 when ANC members fought among themselves over who should be elected the ANC ward candidate during the last municipal election. Sesedinyane was one of those nominated for the hotly contested position.

Party members convened at a community hall on the date above to elect their preferred candidate‚ but violence broke out when unidentified men threw teargas canisters inside the packed venue.

Party members exchanged blows and several people were admitted to hospital‚ some with stab wounds.

A 55-year-old man was among those injured and he passed away a few months after the scuffle. His family claims he died due to injuries sustained at that elective conference and they blame the ANC for his death.

Sesedinyane was elected as the ANC candidate and was voted ward 21 councillor in the municipal elections. But Sesedinyane’s term of office has not been pleasant as he spent most of his time in court over criminal cases opened against him by ANC members who opposed his nomination last year.

Criminal cases were opened by ANC members against Sesedinyane and the other three officials‚ David Motshwaledi‚ Thabiso Letsoalo and Bongani Moleleki.

Charges included murder‚ attempted murder‚ pointing of a firearm and assault. Charges of murder‚ attempted murder and pointing of a firearm were provisionally withdrawn against the four men.

The court found Motshwaledi guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and the other three were all found guilty of common assault.

Sesedinyane continues to serve as ward councillor and intends to appeal the court’s decision because he believes his detractors are using the court to remove him from the ward councillor position through “cooked up” charges.

“Five charges were trumped up against me even before I was elected ward councillor. The court is being used by bitter ANC members that still aspire to be voted as ward councillors‚” Sesedinyane said on Friday.

“I am disappointed by the court’s ruling but I will continue to serve as ward councillor until my term expires. My legal team is waiting for next week’s sentencing‚ then we will take this case to the highest court in the land because I am being falsely charged‚” he said.

ANC regional spokesman Jolidee Matongo said the party was aware of Sesedinyane’s case and had taken a decision that he would continue as ward councillor until court proceedings had been finalised.

“Sesedinyane will appear in front of the ANC integrity committee after his sentencing to engage senior party members about this case. We are aware that he intends to appeal the court’s decision. The committee will be guided by the final outcome but for now there is nothing preventing him from serving as ward councillor‚” said Matongo.

The City of Johannesburg was contacted for comment but was unable to provide clarity when asked whether a person with a criminal record could continue to serve as ward councillor.