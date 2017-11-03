Another former chief executive in the Trillian group has testified how‚ despite not having any employees or work experience‚ the company pitched for government business with the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and billed Eskom R30-million for work it didn't do.

Bianca Goodson‚ the CEO of Trillian Management Consulting‚ a subsidiary of Trillian‚ from January to April 2016‚ testified in the Public Enterprises committee's inquiry into state capture on Friday.

She told the committee: "I was a spoke in a very big wheel. I don't know what the rest of the wheel was doing‚ but I know what the spoke was doing."

Goodson testified how‚ during her short stint at the company‚ she quickly realised that she had been sold a lie when she joined the company.